Bond’s Goldfinger Aston Martin stolen 20 years ago “found in the Middle East” (PHOTO)

A 1964 Aston Martin DB5 driven by Sean Connery in Goldfinger could have been found more than 20 years after it was stolen, according to detectives.

The car was bought by a collector in 1986 for $250,000, but it went missing in 1997 from an airport hanger in Boca Raton, Florida.

Now investigators for a company called Art Recovery International is working on retrieving the vehicle, which is thought could now be worth as much as £10 million.

“I have been given a specific tip, but we are working on it. We want to reach out to collector car community and vast array of mechanics to let them know we are very serious about recovering it,” ARI’s Christopher Marinello told the Sunday Telegraph.

Though he did not specify which country the investigation will take him to, it still needs to be determined that the car is the genuine article.

“As there are many Aston Martins, it is very important that we get a shot of the chassis number, dp/216/1. This is what we are looking for, as it is very specific to the vehicle,” he added.

“It is quite possible the potential in the Middle East is a mere look alike, which is why it is crucial we retain a close up of the chassis number.”

It was one of two DB5s used in the movie, and is an iconic model, not just for Bond fans but car enthusiasts worldwide.

After its appearance in Goldfinger, it was dubbed ‘the most famous car in the world’.

Thieves took it from the hanger where it was being stored, and reportedly had to drag it by its axles due to the additional weight from the extensive modifications it received for the movie.

It is thought it was then loaded onto a waiting cargo plane.

Source: yahoo