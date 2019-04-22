Booking.com: 72% of tourists call for green travel to save the planet for posterity

As the world gears up to celebrate Earth Day on 22 April, Booking.com has released findings from its annual sustainable travel report. Research reveals almost three quarters (72%) of travelers believe that people need to act now and make sustainable travel choices to save the planet for future generations, ftnnews.com reports.

While results were relatively consistent across ages, nearly three-quarters (74%) of 46-55-year-olds believe most strongly that this is needed, followed by Millennials at 71%. The views expressed by travelers across the world are timely, considering the special report that the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) issued in 2018, which asserts that the world has just over a decade to restrict global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, beyond which the risk of floods, droughts and extreme heat will significantly worsen.

Read more HERE