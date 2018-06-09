Bootylicious Iggy Azalea is looking for love! (photos)

The famous Aussie rapper, Iggy Azalea posted on her social media informing her followers that she was still seeking love! The bootylicious singer has made a strong appeal to her fans’ feelings as she hinted at being in search of true love.

The Australian hip-hop performer took to Instagram on the morning of her birthday, posting a picture of herself make-up free, while still lazying nearly naked in bed, and accompanied it with a perfectly suggestive caption: “Just woke up & I’m officially 28.” “Still saving the right side of the bed, just In case I ever find you…” she continued.