BoringPhone created to save you from your mobile addiction

How healthy our digital habits are is the subject of much debate right now, with even Apple and Google building “digital wellbeing” tools into their mobile operating systems. Now there’s the BoringPhone, a crowdfunded device designed so you spend less time staring at a small screen in your hand.
The BoringPhone is essentially a fairly simple Android handset – the 5.5-inch Xiaomi Mi A1 – with custom-built software loaded on top. That software gives you some of the key features of a phone while cutting out three of the biggest distractions: email, the web, and social media.
In fact there’s no app store at all on the BoringPhone. You’ve got what comes on the phone and that’s it. The preinstalled apps include a phone dialer, a messaging app (Signal), a camera, a mapping app, a podcast manager, a music player, and a syncing tool for your contacts and calendars.
Read more HERE