Boris Johnson indicates he may renew attempt to suspend parliament

Trump said: “I’ll tell you, I know him well, he’s not going anywhere”

Boris Johnson has repeated his condemnation of a landmark ruling by Britain’s highest court that his suspension of parliament was unlawful, saying he “profoundly” disagreed with the decision and indicating he could take the same action again.

Speaking alongside Donald Trump at the UN general assembly in New York as they went into a meeting together, Johnson said: “As I said earlier on, let’s be absolutely clear that we respect the judiciary in our country and we respect the court. I disagree profoundly with what they had to say.”

Johnson rejected the idea that he could resign over the defeat, and was backed up by Trump. Asked if he might step down, Trump said: “I’ll tell you, I know him well, he’s not going anywhere.” Johnson added: “No, no, no.”

Trump went on to say the reporter concerned had asked “a very nasty question”.

Read more HERE