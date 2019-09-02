Boris Johnson says “Under No Circumstances” will he ask EU to delay Brexit (video)

Earlier in the day, the BBC reported that the newly-minted UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, would deliver a statement on Brexit outside No. 10 as rebel lawmakers sought to push for yet another deadline extension for the country’s withdrawal from the European Union.

Boris Johnson has reaffirmed his commitment to deliver Brexit on 31 October, without “ifs or buts”, stressing that “under no circumstances” will he ask the European Union to delay the UK’s withdrawal.

“I don’t want an election, you don’t want an election” Boris Johnson warns MPs against “another pointless delay” to #Brexit, saying it will “chop the legs out from under the UK position” 🎥 Watch PM’s Downing Street statement in full ⬇ Live updates: https://t.co/4bQSoz317A pic.twitter.com/K6BoWpGp3e — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) September 2, 2019

Addressing a crowd outside Number 10 Downing Street on Monday, the British prime minister expressed strong belief that he would be able to reach a deal on Brexit during the EU summit in October.

