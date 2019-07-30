Boris Johnson: ‘The UK will leave the EU in October, no matter what”

The U.K. will leave the EU at the end of October “no matter what,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar.

The leaders had their first phone call today since Johnson took over from Theresa May. The new British leader has ratcheted up preparations for a no-deal departure from the EU and insisted he would only hold further negotiations if Brussels agrees to reopen the Withdrawal Agreement, something it has steadfastly refused to do.

“On Brexit, the Prime Minister made clear that the U.K. will be leaving the EU on October 31, no matter what,” Downing Street said in a readout of the call, which took place this morning.

But the Irish government said Varadkar refused point-blank the request by Johnson to reopen the draft deal struck between Brussels and Theresa May.

“Noting that the Brexit negotiations take place between the U.K. and the EU, the Taoiseach explained that the EU was united in its view that the Withdrawal Agreement could not be reopened,” a statement from the Irish government says.

source: politico.eu