Boris Johnson wants elections on December 12

Boris Johnson has said he wants to hold a general election in seven weeks’ time in a bid to break the Brexit deadlock. The PM said he will give MPs more time to look at his deal if they agree to a December 12 vote. It will be the third time in four years that the nation has gone to the polls. The vote is likely to come before the House of Commons on Monday. He needs the support of two-thirds of politicians to agree to it.

The move in Westminster this afternoon comes amid signs that the EU is set to grant a fresh Brexit delay until the end of January 2020. Mr. Johnson was forced to ask for extra time after the Benn Act made a no-deal Brexit illegal.

