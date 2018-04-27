Borussia Dortmund defender Socratis set to sign with Arsenal

Greek defender Socratis Papastathopoulos is heading to the Premier League, and more specifically to Arsenal, according to German publication Bild.

The contract of the Greek player with his current club in Germany, Borussia Dortmund expires in 2019, but top European clubs are lining up to acquire the defender from now.

The report claims that Arsenal’s head of recruitment Sven Mislintat is the man pushing for the deal and that he is in ‘close contact’ with the defender’s agent Konstantinos Farras.

Mislintat is looking to bring in three players this summer to improve the spine of the team, with a goalkeeper, centre-back and central midfielder his primary targets.

Any deal for Papastathopoulos, who Mislintat helped bring to Dortmund from Werder Bremen in 2013, will cost around €20m. Another Greek defender, Konstantinos Mavropanos, recently signed with the gunners.