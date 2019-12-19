Botched boob job left woman deformed

A woman has had her breasts removed after a cheap boob job using petroleum jelly and performed by a friend of a friend left her deformed, infected and in agony.

The shocking case has been highlighted by a Russian campaigner against cosmetic surgery abuses, Alana Mamaeva, 32, amid an alarming rise in such horrors.

The patient, 48, told how she wanted to enlarge her ‘small’ breasts but after she had a baby and suffered from mastitis they became misshapen with a ‘huge boil’.

An unqualified ‘surgeon’ showed the victim her own ‘very beautiful breasts’ and said she could do the same for her with injections of jelly, for 6 euros.

