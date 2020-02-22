Boxing fans ready? Heavyweight bout Wilder vs. Fury II is upon us (video)

For the boxing fans around the globe the most highly anticipated heavyweight title fight since a long time is upon us, as Deontay Wilder is set to defend the WBC heavyweight championship against lineal champion Tyson Fury in a rematch of one of the most epic bouts in the sport ever.

In their first encounter in December 2018, Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs) outboxed Wilder for the majority of the bout, but Wilder put the Brit on the canvas in the final round with his trademark right hand. In what was one of the most astonishing recoveries in the sport, and as most believed the match was all over, Fury sprang to his feet at the count of 9, as if rising from the dead to even outbox the American in the final minute of the 12th. Many believed Fury was robbed of victory in that match.



The Deontay Wilder Wilder vs. Tyson Fury rematch fight will take place Saturday, Feb. 22 (Feb. 23 Greece), with coverage beginning with a pre-show at 7 p.m. ET followed by the undercard at 7:30 p.m. ET. The pay-per-view main card is set to begin at 9 p.m. ET. Expect Fury and Wilder to make their ring walks for the main event between 11 p.m. and midnight (9 a.m Sunday morning Greek time).