Boxing legend Ricky Hatton pays €920 for steak in Mykonos! (photo)

Boxing legend Ricky Hatton has joked he woke up this morning in a “puddle of f****** tears” after realising he spent €920 on a piece of Kobe Ribeye steak.
The 40-year-old racked up a food bill worth a whopping €1,927 with his girlfriend Charlie at the Nammos Restaurant in Mykonos, Greece.
But the Hitman saw the funny side of it as he posted a before and after picture of him demolishing his dinner, as well as a snap of his huge bill.
Taking to Instagram earlier today, he said: “Just woke up this morning in a puddle of f****** tears.
“That’s what you get for being a fat greedy little s***.”
He later added: “I just ordered it. Didn’t look. Ha ha.
“The bill came and the fun police [how Hatton describes his girlfriend, Charlie] just started laughing. Wow.”
