Boy, 10, eaten alive by crocodile

A 10-year-old boy was snatched from a boat and eaten alive by a crocodile in the Philippines.

The young lad was with his two older siblings near the town of Balabac in the Philippines, when the large saltwater predator jumped up and dragged the child down into the water below.

The boy’s father desperately searched the area overnight but could not find any trace of his missing son.

On Monday, a local fisherman discovered the boy’s half-eaten body in a mangrove swamp, police said.

The Balabac region in the Philippines is known for its high crocodile population, but a rising number of attacks has highlighted the growing problem of deforestation in the area forcing the savage beasts to move closer to towns.

Philippines rising development and population have forced the reptiles to invade nearby villages and swamps, leading to a rise in attacks, authorities said.

source: mirror.co.uk