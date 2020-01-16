Boy, 10, leaves 13-year-old girl pregnant

A 13-year-old schoolgirl has become pregnant by a boy aged ten in Russia, local media reported.

The children study at different schools in the Krasnoyarsk Territory in Siberia but are understood to have been friends since they were younger.

The pregnant girl is planning on keeping the child and her family are supporting her in the decision, according to TBK.

The police have launched an investigation into the circumstances and the girl’s school have said they will be offering every assistance possible.

