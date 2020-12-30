Boy, 12, stabs his 11-year-old sister in Rhodes

The minors were taken from the father’s custody by authorities

A 12-year-old boy stabbed his 11-year-old sister with a knife in Rhodes. The shocking incident prompted the immediate intervention of the island’s prosecuting authorities, as the two siblings were taken from the custody of the father, a 45-year-old foreigner.

According to the case details, the minors were taken from their father because it was judged they were left unattended for a long period, resulting in the boy grabbing a knife and injuring his sister in the leg for no reason.

Reports say the child is exhibiting signs of unjustified anger and a child psychologist has been assigned to provide assistance.

His sister was hospitalised for 3 days at the General Hospital of Rhodes and remains in the Child Care Centre for Girls for care.

The father has instructed a lawyer to challenge the Prosecutor’s order by which he was deprived of custody.

