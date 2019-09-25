Boy, 5, gang-raped by 4 nine-year-olds at school

A five-year-old boy was raped by four nine-year-olds who took turns assaulting him at a school in South Africa, it is alleged.

The youngster was attacked in a classroom as he was about to leave school, his mother claims, with one boy allegedly telling him: ‘You’ll be my dog’.

The mother said she grew suspicious when her son did not return home for hours after his usual finishing time.

When he finally returned, he told her what had happened, she explained to South African newspaper Sowetan.

According to her son’s account, the four older boys pushed him into a classroom where they undressed him and took turns raping him.

