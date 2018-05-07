Boy comes out of coma after parents agree to donate his organs

“I was in an open field walking straight. There’s no other explanation but God. There’s no other way”

A 13-year-old boy who was in a coma regained consciousness after his parents signed papers giving permission to donate his organs.

Trenton McKinley from Alabama woke up after suffering severe brain trauma brought about when a smaller trailer he was sitting in was flipped over.

He suffered seven skull fractures from the accident, and doctors told his parents that he would “never be normal again”.

Trenton’s mother, Jennifer Reindl, told Fox 10:

All I saw was a stretcher with his feet hanging out. He was dead a total of 15 minutes. When he came back, they said he would never be normal again. They told me the oxidation problems would be so bad to his brain, that he would be a vegetable if he even made it.

She said that five children needed organs that matched him, and they decided that instead of continuously “bringing him back”, which damages his organs, they would donate them.

However, in an astonishing turn of events, just one day before doctors were set to shut off his life support, McKinley started showing signs of brain activity, and eventually started breathing on his own.

McKinley has lost 50 pounds, suffers daily seizures and has chronic nerve pain. He currently has only half of skull, the other half of which is frozen in the hospital, where he will undergo surgery to reconnect it.

He believes that he was in Heaven. He said:

I was in an open field walking straight. There’s no other explanation but God. There’s no other way. Even doctors said it.

Source: indy100