Boy ‘told his mum he wanted to rape her after watching chimps mating on TV’

A teenager allegedly sexually assaulted his own mother after talking to his mum about sex while watching the Secret Life of the Zoo on Channel 4. The 18-year-old, who cannot be named and was 16 at the time, allegedly said to his mother that he wanted to rape her. Hull Crown Court heard yesterday that he started a conversation about sex with his mum while watching the programme which featured the mating chimpanzees on January 4, 2018.

He also told his mum about a video he had seen on his father’s phone of his parents having sex and how that made him want to have sex with her. Prosecutor Mr Lowe said: ‘He told her that since he had seen the video of her having sex with her ex-partner [his dad], he couldn’t stop thinking about having sex with her and raping her.’

She told the boy ‘I’m your mam’ and went into the kitchen ‘to let him think about what he’d said.’ She told the court: ‘He just looked at me like he’d done nothing wrong.’ While in the kitchen she started doing the dishes and he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

