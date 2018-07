Brazil has crashed out of the 2018 World Cup in Russia after suffering a devastating 2-1 loss to highly regarded Belgium in the quarterfinals. The European side took a 2-0 lead in the first half with an own goal by Fernanndinho (13’) and De Bruyne (31’). The South Americans only managed to score a single goal in the 76th minute by Augusto. The result sets up an all European semi-final between France and Belgium.