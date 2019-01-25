Brazil dam collapses – 200 missing

Authorities say no fatalities have been reported

A mining dam has collapsed in Brazil, causing a sea of sludge to spread to rural areas of the country’s south-east state of Minas Gerais.

Up to 200 people are missing, the fire brigade says, although there have been no confirmed fatalities.

Rescue teams were dispatched and officials said a number of residents close to the dam had been evacuated.

The dam and Feijão iron ore mine are owned by Brazil’s largest mining company, Vale.

Vale and local authorities said on Friday that leaked tailings from the Corrego de Feijão mine had spread into the nearby community Vila Forteco, close to the city of Brumadinho.

Footage broadcast on local television showed the mudflow sweeping over roads and destroying buildings in its path.

