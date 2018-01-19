Brazil legend Pele collapses

Pele will remain hospitalized in the coming days as doctors monitor his progress

Brazilian soccer legend Pele has collapsed due to exhaustion, the Football Writers Association (FWA) confirmed.

The 77-year-old was set to travel to London over the weekend as the FWA were scheduled to host the football great at the Savoy hotel on Sunday.

“In the early hours of Thursday morning, Pele collapsed and was taken to hospital in Brazil where he has undergone a series of tests which appear to point to severe exhaustion,” the FWA said in a statement.

“He remains on fluids while doctors monitor his recovery. Thankfully, there is no suggestion of anything more serious than exhaustion.”