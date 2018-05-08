Brazilian first lady jumps in lake to rescue dog!

Brazil’s First Lady, Marcela Temer, jumped into a lake at the presidential palace in Brasilia to rescue her dog, presidential officials have revealed.

When she found Picoly, a Jack Russell, in distress in the water, she threw herself into the lake fully clothed to rescue him.

A security agent who refused to help rescue the dog was dismissed from their post after the 22 April incident.

Mrs Temer had been walking in the gardens with her son, Michelzinho.

When Picoly took an interest in the lake, he dove in and could not return to shore.

