Brazilian inmate called ‘Lucifer’ killed 48 inmates in prison

The 42-year-old Brazilian was just 18 years of age when he was first locked up for petty theft in 1995

A mass murderer nicknamed ‘Lucifer’ has been accused of killing 48 other inmates during his 25 years behind bars.

The 42-year-old Brazilian was just 18 years of age when he was first locked up for petty theft in 1995 but soon emerged as a vicious killer.

He is said to have murdered five inmates in one attack in Serra Azul Jail in Sao Paulo in 2011 in one of his most vicious attacks to date.

His signature is to cut his victims’ heads off and disembowel them after killing them.

Da Silva will likely die behind bars after racking up multiple convictions and sentences totaling 217 years, although he has yet to be tried for many of his brutal crimes.

Da Silva is said to have told a judge recently: “I have no regrets about killing all these people.

“They were rapists and thieves who took advantage of other inmates and robbed them.”

feature image credit UOL YouTube channel screenshot