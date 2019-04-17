Brazilian Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez loves Barca & we love her! (racy videos-photos)

Ready or not here she is!…

Suzy Cortez, the winner of 2015 Miss BumBum Brazilian beauty pageant knows how to set fire to the World Wide Web!

Her fans shouldn’t have any complains as she is constantly uploading new ultra sexy photos of her!

Barca’s fans should complain either as she…honours her beloved football team with the best -and sexiest- way possible!

96° @fcbarcelona WIN 👍🏆🔵🔴 Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Suzy Cortez (@suzycortezoficial) στις 2 Μάρ, 2019 στις 12:24 μμ PST