Brazilian Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez loves Barca & we love her! (racy videos-photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom

Ready or not here she is!…

Related Stories

Suzy Cortez, the winner of 2015 Miss BumBum Brazilian beauty pageant knows how to set fire to the World Wide Web!

Her fans shouldn’t have any complains as she is constantly uploading new ultra sexy photos of her!

Barca’s fans should complain either as she…honours her beloved football team with the best -and sexiest- way possible!

My mascot Messinho the bear Blaugrana. #ChampionsLeague ⚽🏆#Messi #BarçaOL 🔵🔴 Photo: @donnirodrigues / @hardcorefilmes Makeup: @mic_chagas

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Suzy Cortez (@suzycortezoficial) στις

My mascot Messinho the bear Blaugrana. #ChampionsLeague ⚽🏆#Messi #BarçaOL 🔵🔴 Photo: @donnirodrigues / @hardcorefilmes Makeup: @mic_chagas

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Suzy Cortez (@suzycortezoficial) στις

My mascot Messinho the bear Blaugrana. #ChampionsLeague ⚽🏆#Messi #BarçaOL 🔵🔴

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Suzy Cortez (@suzycortezoficial) στις

Hola amores, quieres tener acceso a todo mi material sin censura y mucho más? Ven y acompañame en mi plataforma privada de OnlyFans. https://onlyfans.com/SuzyCortez 🔞📷🎥 LINK IN BIO 🔥🔞

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Suzy Cortez (@suzycortezoficial) στις

Fire Fitness! FOR MORE EXCLUSIVE! LINK IN BIO ( check out) 😈💦

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Suzy Cortez (@suzycortezoficial) στις

Hi my guys !!! Quieres tener acceso a todo mi material sin censura y mucho más? Ven y acompañame en mi plataforma privada de ONLYFANS. https://onlyfans.com/SuzyCortez 🔞📷🎥 #linkinbio

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Suzy Cortez (@suzycortezoficial) στις

FUTEBOL ⚽ ÉS AQUI Saboroso 😋 sábado guys 😍 don’t forget to enjoy my exclusive platform very exclusive content (HOT) LINK IN MY BIO 🔥💦🔥

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Suzy Cortez (@suzycortezoficial) στις

Hi my guys !!! Quieres tener acceso a todo mi material sin censura y mucho más? Ven y acompañame en mi plataforma privada de ONLYFANS. https://onlyfans.com/SuzyCortez 🔞📷🎥 #linkinbio

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Suzy Cortez (@suzycortezoficial) στις

96° @fcbarcelona WIN 👍🏆🔵🔴

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Suzy Cortez (@suzycortezoficial) στις

Barça Barça Barça! 🔵🔴👌🏆🏆🏆#VamosBarça #ElClásico #ShotoniPhone

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Suzy Cortez (@suzycortezoficial) στις

Melhor jogador da história @leomessi. #GOAT 🐐 #ForçaBarça #LaLiga 🔵🔴🏆

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Suzy Cortez (@suzycortezoficial) στις

Triplete hoy estamos sin freno incluso yo!!! #elclásico #copadelrey #suarez #messi 🔵🔴🏆#fcbarcelona

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Suzy Cortez (@suzycortezoficial) στις

Booty Work! Who’s working out today or already has? 💪🏼💪🏼 #wshhfitness #workout #fitness #booty #work Outfit @extreme_ladies #academia24hcambui

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Suzy Cortez (@suzycortezoficial) στις

Tags With: