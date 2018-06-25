Brazilian reporter scolds man who tries to kiss her on air at World Cup (video)

A female reporter covering the World Cup in Russia has been lauded after sternly rebuking a fan who tried to kiss her while she was on camera.

Brazilian Julia Guimaraes was reporting outside the Ekaterinburg Arena on Sunday, ahead of the Group H match between Japan and Senegal when a fan attempted to give her a kiss on the cheek as she was speaking into the microphone. The SporTV channel journalist can be seen avoiding the fan’s attempt by swiftly leaning to the side.

Miss Guimarães then goes on to scold the man, who quickly offers a submissive apology.

“Don’t do this,” rebuked Miss Guimarães. “Never do this again, OK?

“I’m sorry, sorry, OK, OK,” replied the fan off camera.

The reporter continued: “I don’t allow you to do that, never. OK? This is not polite. This is not right.

“Never do this. Never do this to a woman, OK? Respect.”

She posted the incident on Twitter and declared: “It’s hard to find words… Luckily, I never experienced this in Brazil! Here, it’s happened twice already. Sad! Shameful!”