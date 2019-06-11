Brazilian woman arrested at Athens airport for drug trafficking

The woman had swallowed the drugs

A 32-year-old Brazilian woman was arrested on Sunday afternoon at the Athens International Airport “El. Venizelos” while trying to smuggle large quantities of cocaine into Greece.

Police officers of the Attica Drug Enforcement Division arrested the woman during routine inspections targeted at individuals entering the country from high-risk destinations from Latin America.

The officers identified and arrested the 32-year-old who arrived by air from São Paulo, Brazil via Zurich.

The woman tried to smuggle1,054 grams of cocaine in 93 packs which she had swallowed, as well as another 126 grams of impromptu packs. Authorities seized the drugs and her cell phone.

The suspect was taken before the Magistrate’s Court of Athens.