Breaking – 31 confirmed coronavirus cases in Greece

The total cases of confirmed coronavirus patients currently stands at 31 in Greece, as the Health Ministry spokesperson, oncologist Sotiris Tsiodras told reporters during a press conference.

He said that in the coming weeks authorities were bracing for a significant increase in outbreaks. He stressed that over 400 contacts of Israeli travellers have been tracked.

Twenty one of the travellers to Israel that have so been screened tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in Greece to 31.

The fact of the exponential spread revealed the dynamic of the virus, Tsiodras said, adding that there are not two strains and the virus could also be transmitted by patients with low symptomatology. The virus has not mutated, added Tsiodras.

“In the coming weeks, we expect an increase in our home country and around the world”, he said, adding that the “excessive measures taken” are intended to delay the spread of the disease. There is no need to panic, stressed Tsiodras.