Breaking: All Schools to remain closed until May 10

The decision is expected to be announced later on Friday

The expert committee on health matters recommended extending the suspension of the operation of schools until May 10 to the Ministry of Health Friday, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

A relevant joint ministerial decision (JMD) is expected to be released within the day providing for the closure of educational institutions until the recommended date.

The decision concerns daycare schools, kindergartens, elementary schools, high schools, lyceums and universities.

The previous JMC stipulated that schools would remain closed until today, April 10.

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Education Sofia Zacharaki, speaking to THEMA 104.6, stated that the Ministry of Education is seriously considering cancelling high-school exams this year.