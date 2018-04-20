Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger to leave club at the end of season

He is approaching 22 years at the London club

Arsene Wenger is to leave Arsenal at the end of the season, ending a near 22-year reign at the club.

The Frenchman departs a year before his latest contract was due to expire.

The Gunners are sixth in the league and set to miss out on a top-four spot for the second straight season, with their hopes of reaching the Champions League resting on winning the Europa League.

Wenger, 68, won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups, including the Double in 1998 and 2002.

Appointed on 1 October 1996, he is the Premier League’s current longest-serving manager and has taken charge of a record 823 games.

But some fans have turned on the Frenchman over the past two seasons as a result of their league performances.

