Breaking: Bangkok tourist hotel up in flames – One dead (video)

At least two people are injured

At least one person has died following a fire breaking out at a major mall complex in Bangkok, Thailand today.

Images posted on social media show the scale of the fire as it flames touch the sky and smoke billows from the Bangkok’s Central World complex.

The cause and extent of the fire, which includes a hotel and office tower, is not known.

The fire broke out during the city’s rush hour and emergency vehicles reportedly struggled to make their way through the gridlocked traffic.

Central World is at a major intersection surrounding by shopping complexes, shrines and high-rise hotels popular with tourists.

It near the Erawan Shrine, which was the site of a deadly bombing in 2015.