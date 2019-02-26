Body of missing man in Crete storm found

It was found near the spot he had gone missing

The body of a 61-year-old man in Crete, who had gone missing in the storm, has been found about 5 km away from the point he had initially gone missing between Georgioupolis and Vrysson. The body was found on land.

“Unfortunately, the 61-year-old was found by the EMAK team and the fire brigade”, was the laconic statement of the Chief Executive Officer of the Fire Brigade of Crete, Nikos Lagoudakis.

Search and rescue operations to locate the 61-year-old shepherd had begun on Monday morning when his traces were lost. The man was swept under the water torrent in his effort to drive his vehicle between Ebrossero and Vatoudiari. A few hours later his pick-up truck was found empty.