Breaking – Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend UK parliament ruled illegal by Scottish court

The Scottish Civil Court has ruled that Boris Johnson’s decision to prorogue parliament was unlawful. Scottish National Party lawmaker Joanna Cherry brought the legal challenge against the prime minister to Scotland’s highest appeal court. She tweeted this morning: ‘Huge thanks to all our supporters & our fantastic legal team who have achieved the historic ruling that #prorogation is #unlawful.’ All three judges at the appeal court agreed the prorogation was illegal, Ms Cherry said. Jo Maugham, a lawyer involved in the case, said an appeal to the Supreme Court, the highest judicial body in the United Kingdom, would begin on Tuesday.

