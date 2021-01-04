Breaking – Cabinet reshuffle to be announced at 12pm

A reshuffle of the Greek cabinet is scheduled to be announced at 12 noon on Monday.

Well-informed sources say that PM Mitsotakis has been considering the plan of changes for a long time. His goal is to strengthen the government, in the face of the critical challenges that lay ahead in 2021, including the battle against the pandemic continues, mass vaccination, and a return to economic growth by changing the production model.

