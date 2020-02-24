Beef with peas and potatoes The perfect family meal is here with healthy peas and beef full of protein! Kids will surely love it… Serve with crusty bread! Serves: 4 Prep. time: 15′ Cooks in: 1:40′ Ready in: 1:55 Ingredients 1 kg beef flatiron 4 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil 1 garlic clove, finely chopped 1 tbsp tomato paste ½ cup […]

Goji berry chocolate porridge A chocolaty goodness, an amazing comforting breakfast dish that the whole family will love! No added sugar, full of protein and chocolate!

Sardine ceviche Enjoy this recipe on toast or crackers or as a bruschetta. It is both healthy and yummy!

Zucchini hummus Zucchini replaces chickpeas here, so this recipe is lower in carbohydrates and a nice choice for those with intolerance to legumes. Zucchini is very hydrating so you will need to add only a few drops of olive oil, making it lower in calories!