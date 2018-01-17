Breaking! Convict Vassilis Stefanakos shot dead (video-photos)

In a mafia-style hit, long-term convict Vassilis Stefanakos was shot dead with a Kalashnikov machine gun a little after 7pm in Athens on Wednesday on Athinon Avenue in the Chaidari district. Details of his murder are not yet clear. Stafanakos had been released from prison one and a half years ago. According to initial reports, two men on a motorcycle sprayed a car in which Stefanakos was sitting in front of his house.