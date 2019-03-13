At least 10 killed in Brazil school shooting (video)

At least ten people were killed in a school shooting in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state, local media report citing police. The suspects are believed to be two teenagers, who shot themselves after the rampage.

Firefighters confirmed to local media outlets that a shooting had taken place at the Raul Brasil public grade school in the municipality of Suzano, injuring at least eight children.

According to Globo TV, the two attackers, allegedly teenagers, started shooting inside the school and then committed suicide.