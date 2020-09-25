Four injured in knife attack at Charlie Hebdo magazine (videos)

The two attackers have been apprehended, police said

Four people have been injured in a knife attack in Paris near the former office of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, police sources have told Euronews.

A cordon has been put up because of a suspect package nearby.

The offices were the scene of an attack in January that saw 12 people killed, including many of the magazine’s staff.

Both suspects has been detained, while the motive of the attack remains unclear.

The trail of the Charlie Hebdo terrorist attack in 2015 is under way.

source euronews