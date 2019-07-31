Breaking! Germany declines US request to join security mission in Straits of Hormuz

The Deputy Government Spokesperson Ulrike Demmer said Germany’s policies on Iran differ from those of the US

Germany will not participate militarily in a US-led mission in the Strait of Hormuz, Deputy Government Spokesperson Ulrike Demmer confirmed at a federal press conference (BPK) in Berlin on Wednesday.

“The federal government’s position toward the concrete US proposal is reserved and this is why we haven’t proposed to contribute [militarily], as our political approach towards Iran very much differs from the US’s current approach,” said Demmer before adding that Germany was not ruling out participation in a European mission.

The US Embassy in Berlin said on Tuesday that the US had formally asked Germany to join France and the UK in a mission to protect safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and to combat Iranian “aggression.”