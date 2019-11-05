Breaking: Iran announces it will enrich uranium up to 5%

Ali Akbar Salehi announced that the country will start enriching uranium up to 5% at the Fordow nuclear site on 6 November

Head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organisation Ali Akbar Salehi has announced that the country will start enriching uranium up to 5% at the Fordow nuclear site on 6 November. The official added that the process of injecting gas into the centrifuges, enriching uranium, will be monitored by inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

According to the conditions of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, the country can’t enrich Uranium above 3.67%. But Teheran started to roll back its commitments this year due to the EU’s inability to work around the US sanctions, which are hurting the Iranian economy, specifically its oil trade.

source sputniknews.com