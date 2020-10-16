It’s official – Turkey just test-launched the first S-400 missile (video-photo)

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: October 16, 2020

Now we will have to see official US response

As it was announced, Turkey tested the S-400 anti-ballistic missile system.

The move means that the system has officially reached the Full Operational Capability (FOC) status.

Symbolically, the launched took place as the EU Summit is underway discussing Turkey’s provocations.

What remains to be seen is the official US response to this move.

