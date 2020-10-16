It’s official – Turkey just test-launched the first S-400 missile (video-photo)

As it was announced, Turkey tested the S-400 anti-ballistic missile system.
The move means that the system has officially reached the Full Operational Capability (FOC) status.
Symbolically, the launched took place as the EU Summit is underway discussing Turkey’s provocations.
What remains to be seen is the official US response to this move.
Turkey has tested its Russian-made S-400 air defence systems for the first time. #SanctionTurkey #CAATSA pic.twitter.com/zO1AH816et
— e-Αmyna (@e_amyna) October 16, 2020
Sinop ve S400 🙂 pic.twitter.com/xekWBwhAVu
— Berkeeren_ (@berkeeren_) October 16, 2020