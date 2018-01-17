Breaking! Macedonia issue: Mathew Nimetz says solution unrealistic without the term Macedonia

UN special envoy on the name dispute between Greece and FYROM Matthew Nimetz said a resolution was untenable at this point without the term Macedonia included in the name. After a 2-hour meeting with Greece’s chief negotiator, Adamatios Vasilakis and FYROM’s Ambassador to the US, Vasko Naumovski and the special UN envoy on the Macedonian name dispute, according to Alpha TV, Mr. Nimetz said he believed any solution ion the matter was not realistic at this point. The meeting had started at 5pm (Greek time).

“There is a set of proposals on the table. A solution without the term Macedonia is unrealistic”, Mr. Nimetz said, among other things in front of TV cameras following the meeting. He estimated it would take one to two months to get a good idea of how the talks are progressing while talking about a positive climate in the tripartite meeting in New York.