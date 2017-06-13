BREAKING! Munich shooting: ‘Policeman injured’ at subway station (Upd)

German police say shots have been fired at a subway station in a suburb of Munich, with at least a policewoman reportedly seriously injured in the head. The police were carrying out a check at the Unterfoehring subway station. The suspect has been arrested. German radio said that police have said the incident was “probably […]

German police say shots have been fired at a subway station in a suburb of Munich, with at least a policewoman reportedly seriously injured in the head.

The police were carrying out a check at the Unterfoehring subway station.

The suspect has been arrested.

German radio said that police have said the incident was “probably not” terrorism-related.

According to the information so far, there are at least four injured people.

Ambulance have rushed to the scene.

There are at least 100 police officers on the scene as well as a police helicopter.

