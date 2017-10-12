Murder attack against famous lawyer in Athens! (LIVE FEED) (Upd3)

Oct, 12 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

Two men wearing full-face balaclavas murdered Michalis Zafeiropoulos a few minutes after 7:30′

According to the information so far the well-known lawyer Michalis Zafeiropoulos was shot at his office in Asklepios Street 154, by two men wearing full-face balaclavas a few minutes after 7:30′ local time.

Sources report that Michalis Zafeiropoulos has been killed.

Police forces have sealed the wider area.

Michalis Zafiropoulos was a candidate for President of the Athens Bar Association.

He was the son of the late former MP of New Democracy, Epaminondas Zafiropoulos and brother of former mayor of Halandri, Gregory Zafiropoulos.

