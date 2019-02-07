Thirty nine dead from flu!

Thirty-nine people have died from the flu, with 20 of them passing in one week alone. There are 168 patients being treated with the flu symptoms of the H1N1 strand.

According to the latest epidemiological data, the predominant type of influenza is H1N1, while 168 are being treated in hospital or remain in Intensive Care Units.

According to what has been reported by the Centre for disease control and prevention (HCDCP) from the beginning of the epidemiological season, patients infected by the flu this year ranged from infants up to the elderly.