Breaking News! 5-star party and Lega Nord parties agree to form government in Italy

The Fice star movement party in Italy had reportedly agreed to form a coalition government with the Lega Nord (North League) party.

According to Italian publication Republica, a general agreement has been reached between the two parties on splitting the most important government ministries. According to the report, the meeting between Salvini and Di Maio has resulted in Professor Giovanni Tria (president of the National School of Management and Professor of Political Economics at Tor Vergata University), being given the Finance Ministry portfolio. Moavero Milanesi and economist Paolo Savona are expected to take over the portfolios of the foreign ministry and EU affairs, respectively.