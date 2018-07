According to a statement by coroner Nikos Karakoukis, the victims of the fire at Mati have reached a total of 86.

The head of the Service, Nikos Karakoukis, announced the completion of the autopsies of the 86 bodies transferred to the Athens Forensic Service.

The number he referred to contradicts the official statements released by the Fire Brigade which puts the death toll from the fires at 83.