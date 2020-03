Greek authorities are tracking down his contacts

Greek authorities announced the 9th confirmed case of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in our country in Patras. The patient is a Greek national who reportedly traveled to Israel and Egypt.

He is being quarantined in a hospital in Patras and undergoing tests. Authorities are conducting an extensive tracking of the patient’s contacts.

The incident was diagnosed at the Greek Pasteur Institute, as Professor Sotiris Tsiodras, Ministry of Health spokesman said.