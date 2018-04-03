Active shooter at YouTube HQ in California

There is an active shooter at YouTube headquarters, according to a tweet by a product manager at the California-based company.

The San Mateo County Sheriff and local San Bruno Police are working together to resolve the situation. Vadim Lavrusik tweeted that he “heard shots and saw people running while at my desk” but he and colleagues have been evacuated at this time.

The police have advised the public to stay out of the area of the offices.

The San Bruno City Manager’s office told Buzzfeed News that the city received several emergency calls from inside the building and the surrounding area regarding gunshots. Police are currently searching individuals who have been evacuated before allowing them to leave the scene to prevent the shooter from blending in with escaping crowds.

