UPD- Attack on Synagogue in Austria – 7 reportedly killed

Police have confirmed forces have deployed to the scene

Some reports speak of 7 dead and multiple wounded around the Seitenstettengasse synagogue. This has not yet been confirmed.

The area where the shooting took place is packed with bars and Vienna’s main temple, the Seitenstettengasse synagogue, but it was not clear if they had any connection to the violence. The president of Austria’s Jewish association said on Twitter that the shooting had occurred “in the immediate vicinity” of the temple, but that it was closed at the time.

The Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung has reported an attack on a synagogue and shootings in central Vienna, with police confirming a large deployment but without giving a reason. According to police, gunshots have been heard at the centre of Vienna.

Austria’s interior ministry has reportedly said one person has been killed.

“At the moment we assume there are several perpetrators, unfortunately there are also several injured, probably also dead,” said Karl Nehammer, Austria’s interior minister.

He called the shooting a terrorist attack.

Sputnic reports that up to 7 terrorists are on the run and may be on the streets of Vienna.

The suspect is reportedly on the run with Viennese police launching a major manhunt according to some local outlets.

Others have reported that the alleged gunman has blown himself up after detonating a suicide vest, but that other perpetrators remain at large.

