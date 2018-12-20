Car plows into bus stop in Germany killing one person

A small car has plowed into pedestrians in the city of Recklinghausen in Germany killing one woman and injuring eight others at a bus stop. The other eight people have been seriously injured.

According to police reports, the car suddenly strayed from the road and took a course towards the bus stop where people were waiting.

Police spokeswoman Ramona Hörst said: “There are first indications of a possible suicide attempt by the man.”

It is not clear if it was a terrorist attack yet. Police believe the driver might have wanted to commit suicide, a theory which does explain why he rammed the vehicle into innocent bystanders.